Mona Jean (Muller) Garvey Remich passed away Thursday, March 19, 2020. She was born Jan. 11, 1938, in New Kensington, to the late DeMaris Vince and John Muller. Mona lived most of her life in Lower Burrell and the last three years in Florida. She is survived by her brother, Larry Shepard; daughters, Laura Garvey Saye and Amy Garvey (Michael) Kremer; stepdaughters, Linda Remich (Dan) Mower, Dawn Remich Gibson and Kendra Remich; 14 grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren. Mona was preceded in death by husbands, George Garvey and Ronald Remich; daughters, DeeDee Garvey Watson and Phyllis Garvey (Merv) Kindler; her sister, Dorothy Kurcharski; and great-grandson, Isaac Thomas. Services for immediate family will be held at Greenwood Memorial Cemetery. A celebration of life will be at a later date.