Vaia Funeral Home
463 Athena Drive
Delmont, PA 15626
(724) 468-1177
Monica E. Mozzoni


Monica E. Mozzoni Obituary
Monica Eileen (Nolan) Mozzoni, 79, of Greensburg, passed away Wednesday, March 27, 2019, at home. She was born Jan. 17, 1940, in Latrobe, a daughter of the late Cornelius John and Helena Lenora (Campbell) Nolan. Monica was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. Prior to retiring, Monica was employed as a nurse's aide, a vocation she pursued in order for her to continue caring for her mother, Nellie. Monica was a member of Blessed Sacrament Cathedral, Greensburg. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John P. Mozzoni; and brothers and sister, Lawrence Nolan, Martin Nolan, Loretta Conley and Cornelius Nolan. Monica treasured the times she spent with her beloved family. She will be sadly missed by her devoted daughters, Rebecca Peiffer (John), and Rachel Grant (Ryan), all of Greensburg; and numerous nieces and nephews. Monica was the very proud grandmother of John H. "Dude" Peiffer, whom she cherished.
Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at the VAIA FUNERAL HOME INC., 463 Athena Drive, Delmont, 724-468-1177. A funeral Mass for Monica will be celebrated at 9:30 a.m. Monday in Blessed Sacrament Cathedral, 300 N. Main St., Greensburg. Everyone please go directly to the church. Committal services and interment in Calvary Hill Cemetery, Calvary Hill Road, Crabtree, PA 15624, will follow.
To send online expressions of sympathy, obtain grief support or directions, please visit www.VaiaFuneralHome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Mar. 30 to Mar. 31, 2019
