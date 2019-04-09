Monica H. (Lang) Hoopes, 50, of Latrobe, passed away Sunday, April 7, 2019, at Oak Hill Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Hempfield Township. Born Oct. 17, 1968, in Latrobe, she was a daughter of the late Alice J. (Barclay) Lang. Monica had been employed as a manager at the Latrobe Wal Mart and previously had been employed by the Mt. Rogers Community Services Board, in Roanoake, Va. She also assisted her brother as bookkeeper for Al's Auto Service, in Derry. She loved children and animals and her favorite pastimes included flower gardening, jigsaw puzzles, playing cards and reading. Monica is survived by her husband, Jeffrey P. Hoopes, of Latrobe; two brothers, Albert "Tink" Lang III, and his wife, Sara, of Derry, and Robert "Chip" Lang, of Latrobe; one sister, Shari Moore, of Blairsville; and she is also survived by several nieces and nephews. The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the staff at Excela Health Latrobe and Westmoreland Hospitals for their compassionate care.

Family and friends will be received from 3 to 5 and 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesday at the JOHN J. LOPATICH FUNERAL HOME INC., 601 Weldon St., Latrobe. A funeral service will be held at noon Thursday in the funeral home with the Rev. Wayne Rhodes officiating. Interment will be private.

