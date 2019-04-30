Monica J. Kane, 85, of Youngwood, died Sunday, April 28, 2019, at her daughter's home in Ruffs Dale. She was born June 6, 1933, in Wyano, a daughter of the late Frank and Mary (Shott) Gansor. She was a member of Holy Cross Church, Youngwood, the women's guild of the church, the Flowerette bowling team and an avid Penguins fan. She is survived by three children, Kathleen Severa and husband, Myron, of Hostetter, Timothy Kane and wife, Patricia, of Bellevue Neb., and Karen Lubovinsky and husband, Brian, of Ruffs Dale. She was preceded in death by two brothers, Henry Gansor and Frank Gansor.

Friends will be received 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at the C. RICHARD McCAULEY FUNERAL HOME INC., 101 S 4th St., Youngwood. There will be a rosary service at 3:45 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. A funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, May 2, 2019, at Holy Cross Church, Youngwood, with Father William C. McGuirk as celebrant. Interment will follow at Youngwood Cemetery.

Family suggests memorial contributions to Holy Cross Church.