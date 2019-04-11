Monica L. (Mascara) Pinkey, 64, of Ruffs Dale, passed away Tuesday, April 9, 2019, at Westmoreland Hospital. She was born Dec. 30, 1954, in Mt. Pleasant, a daughter of the late John and Marion (Stickle) Mascara. Monica worked at Westinghouse at Waltz Mill, where she met her husband, earned a college degree and retired from Verizon after 25 years. She was also a member of St. Pius X Roman Catholic Church, in Mt Pleasant. Monica was an incredibly talented person. She enjoyed arts and crafts that included needle work, fiber textile and flower crafts. All her projects were magnificent works when completed. She was also an accomplished piano player. Her other interests included flower and vegetable gardening, training German Shepherd dogs, photography and traveling. Monica and her husband made adventurous trips to Israel, six trips to South Africa to work with Cambridge University's Kalahari Meerkat Behavior Study Project, and the Arctic Northwest Territories at -40 degree weather conditions to photograph the Aurora Borealis. She is survived by her husband of 44 years, David; son, Joelyn Michael Pinkey and friend, Rebecca, of Pittsburgh; brother, Mark Mascara, of Rochester, N.Y.; an aunt, Mary Stickle; and cousins, nieces, nephews and several in-laws.

Family and friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at the L.L. BARTHELS FUNERAL HOME INC., Second St., Smithton. A blessing service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday in the Chapel at West Newton Cemetery with Father Richard Kosisko officiating. Please go directly to the Chapel on Monday. Burial of Monica's cremains will follow in the cemetery next to her parents.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to in Monica's name. Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Apr. 11 to Apr. 13, 2019