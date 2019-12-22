|
Morgan E. Rider, 95, formerly of Hunker, passed away Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019. Mr. Rider was born May 26, 1924, son of the late Joseph and Anna (Morgan) Rider. He was a tool and die maker for Robertshaw and retired from Trans Tech of Irwin. Mr. Rider is survived by his children, Douglas M. Rider, of Lonedell, Mo., and Diane M. Dunshee (Harry), of Baden; his grandchildren, Adam Rider, Cindy Goodrich and Danielle Skolnekovich; and his great-grandchildren, Chase, Caitlyn and Cooper. In addition to his parents, Mr. Rider was predeceased by his loving wife, E. Roselle Rider; his sister, Lillian Leizear; sister, Joanna Creel; and his brother, Edson Rider.
A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 23, at Westmoreland County Memorial Park, with Pastor David Clement officiating.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Dec. 22, 2019