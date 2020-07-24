Morrison F. "Moe" Lewis Jr., 83, born Nov. 5, 1936, passed away Thursday, July 23, 2020, in Jeannette. He was greeted at the gates of heaven by his oldest daughter, Bridget Broaddrick; his parents, Morrison F. Lewis Sr. and Fernande Michaux Lewis; his brother, Ferdinand Fritz Lewis and his wife, Rosemary Lewis; and his sister, Jeanne Young. He is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Rosemary Sheridan Lewis, of Jeannette; children, Diane Ebner (Neil), of Wexford, Karen Primm (Ed), of Mt. Lebanon, and Susan McFarland, of Greensburg; and his son-in-law, Terry Broaddrick, of Washington; 13 grandchildren, Megan Cleary (Alex), Allison Broaddrick, Ryan Broaddrick, Connor VanDyke, Olivia VanDyke, Rachel Ebner, Amanda Ebner, Holly Ebner, Nikki Ebner, Isabella Primm, Chase Primm and Michaela and Riley McFarland; numerous nieces and nephews; and any kid who walked into his home that lovingly called him "Uncle Moe." Morrison was a glass cutter at Jeannette Glass as he worked his way through college and law school at the University of Pittsburgh. He practiced law in Westmoreland County until his retirement at age 78. He was a past president of the Westmoreland County Bar Association. He served as Westmoreland County assistant district attorney for nine years, Westmoreland County coroner solicitor for more than 18 years, the solicitor for Jeannette Municipal Authority for more than 30 years, board member and former president of the Westmoreland County Community College Board of Directors for 25-plus years, and their Foundation, and past member and proud board member of the Jeannette City School District School Board for almost 40 years. He was a member of the Jeannette Elliott Umbrella Group, the Kiwanis Club, the Jaycees and the Knights of Columbus. He was a lifelong member of Sacred Heart Church in Jeannette and served on many committees, including as a lifelong Eucharistic Minister, the finance committee and the cemetery committee. Morrison served as a court appointed Guardian ad Litem for Westmoreland County, protecting the rights of children. He proudly served in the Army Reserve. Morrison was a man of great faith and love for his community. Everyone who knew him knew that you could find him every Friday night on the 50-yard line watching his beloved Jayhawks proudly. He was recognized as an Outstanding Jeannette Alumni and in the Fabulous 40 of Westmoreland County by WCCC. He proudly attended every school function, sporting event, spelling bee, and what seemed like hundreds of dance recitals for his daughters and grandchildren, always with a smile on his face like it was the only place he wanted to be. His love for people, his family and his community knew no bounds. He was known as a great storyteller and history connoisseur. The local restaurant industry will miss him greatly, as he enjoyed dining out frequently, as long as he had a hot cup of coffee and a discount coupon. But, most importantly, his Integrity and love for his family was without question. He provided a beautiful life for his wife that included traveling the world and exploring all that life had to offer. We are eternally grateful for being blessed with such an extraordinary example of love, and to have had the opportunity to watch him share his kindness, generosity and faith with so many, and he will be forever missed. Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday in the MASON-GELDER FUNERAL HOME INC., 201 N. First St., Jeannette. Masks and social distancing are required and no more than 25 people at a time are permitted in the funeral home. A funeral Mass will be at 9 a.m. Saturday in Sacred Heart Church, Jeannette. Everyone please meet at the church. Interment will follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery. To send online condolences, visit www.mason-gelder.com
