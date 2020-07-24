1/1
Morrison F. Lewis Jr.
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Morrison's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Morrison F. "Moe" Lewis Jr., 83, born Nov. 5, 1936, passed away Thursday, July 23, 2020, in Jeannette. He was greeted at the gates of heaven by his oldest daughter, Bridget Broaddrick; his parents, Morrison F. Lewis Sr. and Fernande Michaux Lewis; his brother, Ferdinand Fritz Lewis and his wife, Rosemary Lewis; and his sister, Jeanne Young. He is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Rosemary Sheridan Lewis, of Jeannette; children, Diane Ebner (Neil), of Wexford, Karen Primm (Ed), of Mt. Lebanon, and Susan McFarland, of Greensburg; and his son-in-law, Terry Broaddrick, of Washington; 13 grandchildren, Megan Cleary (Alex), Allison Broaddrick, Ryan Broaddrick, Connor VanDyke, Olivia VanDyke, Rachel Ebner, Amanda Ebner, Holly Ebner, Nikki Ebner, Isabella Primm, Chase Primm and Michaela and Riley McFarland; numerous nieces and nephews; and any kid who walked into his home that lovingly called him "Uncle Moe." Morrison was a glass cutter at Jeannette Glass as he worked his way through college and law school at the University of Pittsburgh. He practiced law in Westmoreland County until his retirement at age 78. He was a past president of the Westmoreland County Bar Association. He served as Westmoreland County assistant district attorney for nine years, Westmoreland County coroner solicitor for more than 18 years, the solicitor for Jeannette Municipal Authority for more than 30 years, board member and former president of the Westmoreland County Community College Board of Directors for 25-plus years, and their Foundation, and past member and proud board member of the Jeannette City School District School Board for almost 40 years. He was a member of the Jeannette Elliott Umbrella Group, the Kiwanis Club, the Jaycees and the Knights of Columbus. He was a lifelong member of Sacred Heart Church in Jeannette and served on many committees, including as a lifelong Eucharistic Minister, the finance committee and the cemetery committee. Morrison served as a court appointed Guardian ad Litem for Westmoreland County, protecting the rights of children. He proudly served in the Army Reserve. Morrison was a man of great faith and love for his community. Everyone who knew him knew that you could find him every Friday night on the 50-yard line watching his beloved Jayhawks proudly. He was recognized as an Outstanding Jeannette Alumni and in the Fabulous 40 of Westmoreland County by WCCC. He proudly attended every school function, sporting event, spelling bee, and what seemed like hundreds of dance recitals for his daughters and grandchildren, always with a smile on his face like it was the only place he wanted to be. His love for people, his family and his community knew no bounds. He was known as a great storyteller and history connoisseur. The local restaurant industry will miss him greatly, as he enjoyed dining out frequently, as long as he had a hot cup of coffee and a discount coupon. But, most importantly, his Integrity and love for his family was without question. He provided a beautiful life for his wife that included traveling the world and exploring all that life had to offer. We are eternally grateful for being blessed with such an extraordinary example of love, and to have had the opportunity to watch him share his kindness, generosity and faith with so many, and he will be forever missed. Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday in the MASON-GELDER FUNERAL HOME INC., 201 N. First St., Jeannette. Masks and social distancing are required and no more than 25 people at a time are permitted in the funeral home. A funeral Mass will be at 9 a.m. Saturday in Sacred Heart Church, Jeannette. Everyone please meet at the church. Interment will follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery. To send online condolences, visit www.mason-gelder.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Mason-Gelder Funeral Home Inc
Send Flowers
JUL
24
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Mason-Gelder Funeral Home Inc
Send Flowers
JUL
25
Funeral Mass
09:00 AM
Sacred Heart Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Mason-Gelder Funeral Home Inc
201 N. First St
Jeannette, PA 15644
724-523-5539
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Mason-Gelder Funeral Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

6 entries
July 24, 2020
Sending my sympathies to Moe’s family and friends.
Linda Tanyer Haluck
Acquaintance
July 24, 2020
For Mary Tharp She loved Moe like a son.
David THARP.
David Tharp
Friend
July 24, 2020
Uncle Moe was simply a great guy. Strong family man and always seem to have time to counsel anyone at any time. I've known Uncle Moe since 1973 and his pleasant demeanor and quick wit never changed. He will be missed by many. Condolences and prayers to the Lewis family, especially Rosemary.

Dave and Sue Teems
Dave
Friend
July 24, 2020
Deepest sympathy. My thoughts & prayers are with you at this time.
Bob Barrett
Friend
July 24, 2020
I was so sorry to hear of this. May he rest in peace & the wonderful memories of him sustain us.
Lisa Peters
Acquaintance
July 24, 2020
Sympathies to the entire Lewis Family

Moe was one of those unique individuals who always left a wonderful first impression. A humble gentleman, he always made time for anyone who needed his attention. His was a quiet demeanor and his smile was ever-present.
Moe truly was a one-of-a-kind person. He made a big difference in this life, and he will be so missed.
Eric Weiss
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved