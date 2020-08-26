1/
Muriel A. Begonia
1946 - 2020
Muriel A. Begonia, 73, of Greensburg, passed away Monday, Aug. 24, 2020. She was born Nov. 4, 1946, in Reno, Nev., and was a daughter of the late James and Alma (Hunt) Daywalt. Muriel is survived by her husband, Jerril Begonia; her children, Scott A. Begonia and wife Tracey, of North Huntingdon, Jeff D. Begonia and wife Krista, of Hempfield Township, and Stacey L. Begonia, of Pittsburgh; and her grandchildren, Joshua, Lucas, Christopher, Clayton, Allison and Samantha. Muriel is also survived by her sister, Mary Alice Miele, of New Stanton. According to Muriel's wishes, services are private. Arrangements are entrusted to C. RICHARD McCAULEY FUNERAL HOME INC., 101 S. Fourth St., Youngwood. The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to the American Heart Association. For online condolences, visit Mccauleyfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Aug. 26, 2020.
