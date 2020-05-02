Myra S. Marranconi
1943 - 2020-04-29
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Myra's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Myra Sue Marranconi, 77, of East Vandergrift, passed away Wednesday, April 29, 2020, after her courageous battle with cancer. She was born March 8, 1943, the daughter of the late Harry and Myra (Jentkins) Steele. Sue was a Vandergrift icon, mostly everyone called her mom. She resided in East Vandergrift and had spent many hours bartending in all the local clubs. Sue was a member of the Vandergrift Methodist Church and enjoyed watching church on television. She loved people and many will miss her laugh and smile. She is survived by her two daughters, Debbie (Richie Morgante) Marranconi, of East Vandergrift, and Melanie (Joseph) Beck, of West Virginia; five grandchildren, James, Clifford, Bobbie (Marc), Payton and Lance; five great-grandchildren, Travis, Brittany, Jesse, Marissa and Robert; two great-great-grandchildren, Carson and Grayson; her longtime companion, Kenny Luczak, and her dog, Lobo. Due to public health concerns and our concerns for our families, a visitation and service to honor Sue's life will take place at a later date. Arrangements are entrusted to the JANETTE L. GAMBLE FUNERAL HOME INC., 2842 River Road, Vandergrift, 724-567-7006. Online condolences may be made at www.Gamblefh.com. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Sue's memory to the American Cancer Society.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on May 2, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved