Myrna Gail Martin, 83, of North Huntingdon, passed away Sunday, June 21, 2020, at her home. She was born Aug. 28, 1936, in Mutual, Pa., and was a daughter of the late Harry and Louise (Stape) Hixson. Prior to her retirement, Myrna was a registered nurse for Monsour Hospital and a member of First United Church of Christ, Greensburg. She enjoyed doing needlepoint and sewing. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, David Martin, and sister, Carol Absten. She is survived by her son, Dave Martin and his wife, Amy; sister, Joyce Frye; grandchildren, Michael, Jamie and Tyler; great-grandson, Grayson; and niece, Kim (Steve) Summers. Friends will be received from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday at JAMES W. SHIRLEY FUNERAL HOME, 176 Clay Pike, North Huntingdon. A funeral service will take place at 1 p.m. in the funeral home chapel. Interment will follow in Westmoreland Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Three Rivers Hospice. www.shirleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jun. 23, 2020.