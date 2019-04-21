Myrna I. (Souch) Jenkins, 81, of Avonmore, passed away peacefully Tuesday, April 16, 2019, in William Penn Care Center, Jeannette. She was born Dec. 24, 1937, in Bowmanville, Canada, a daughter of the late Manson and Mary (Bland) Souch. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved son, Owen C. Matisz. Myrna was formerly employed as a nurses' aide. She was a member of First Presbyterian Church, Avonmore, and Latrobe and Alle-Kiski Hog Chapters. Myrna loved riding motorcycles and had enjoyed traveling to most of the states in the U.S. and many places in Canada with her best friend, Paul. Myrna loved shopping and she also enjoyed gardening. Myrna will be dearly missed by her companion and the love of her life, Paul Wachter; her loving children, Steve A. Matisz, of New Kensington, and Michelle M. Blair (John), of Ligonier; grandchildren, Stephen, Chad and Dylan; and extended family members and friends.

Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at the VAIA FUNERAL HOME INC., 463 Athena Drive, Delmont, 724-468-1177. Funeral and committal services for Myrna will be conducted at 11 a.m. Tuesday in the funeral home, with the Rev. Larry L. Armstrong, of First Presbyterian Church of Avonmore, officiating. Entombment will be in Twin Valley Memorial Park, Delmont.

To send online expressions of sympathy, obtain grief support information or directions, please visit www.VaiaFuneralHome.com. Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Apr. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary