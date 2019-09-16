Home

Barnhart Funeral Home
505 East Pittsurgh Street
Greensburg, PA 15601
(724) 834-1421
Myrna L. Palmer


1946 - 2019
Myrna L. Palmer Obituary
Myrna L. Palmer, 72, of Latrobe, died Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019. She was born Oct. 3, 1946, in Greensburg and was a daughter of the late Fred and Sarah Henry Scarbrough. She was a member of the American Legion Post 982, Whitney. Myrna is survived by two sons, Douglas A. Sam, and wife Melanie, of Mt. Pleasant, and Robert A. Palmer, and wife Beth, of Woodstock, Va.; a daughter, Sonya Palmer Zeunges, and fiance Danny Angelo, of Latrobe; a brother, Fred Scarbrough, and wife Linda, of Colorado; two sisters, Sara McGraw, of Latrobe, and Joyce Gallagher, of Latrobe; 10 grandchildren; one great-granddaughter; and a number of nieces and nephews.
Family and friends will be received from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at BARNHART FUNERAL HOME, 505 E. Pittsburgh St., Greensburg. A memorial service will be held at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in the funeral home. Private interment will be in St. Clair Cemetery, Greensburg.
For online condolences, visit BarnhartFuneralHome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Sept. 16, 2019
