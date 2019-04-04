Home

Myrna S. Freeman Obituary
Myrna S. Freeman, 77, of Southwest Greensburg, died Wednesday, April 3, 2019. She was the daughter of Dorothy Stahl, of Acme, and the late Harry Stahl. In addition to her mother, she is survived by her husband, Robert C. Freeman; her daughter, Tracey Freeman (Mindy); and her brother, Ronald Stahl (Arlene).
There will be no public visitation. All services are private. LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., 516 Stanton St., Greensburg, is in charge of arrangements.
www.bachafh.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Apr. 4, 2019
