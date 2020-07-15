1/1
Myron C. Jones Sr.
1953 - 2020
Myron Cliffton Jones Sr., 67, of Greensburg, passed away Saturday, July 11, 2020. Born Jan. 23, 1953, in Slickville, he was the son of the late Mayo and Anna Altman Jones. He was a member and deacon of Greater Parkview Church for 30 years. Deacon Jones served the Lord with gladness in his heart. He was dedicated to the ministry throughout his time. Deacon Jones served his country in the Army for 13 years and worked as a machine operator for 26 years at Specialty Tires in Indiana, Pa. He married Evelyn in 1973. Deacon Jones enjoyed spending time with family, fixing up classic cars, cooking and singing. Gospel/quartet music was his favorite. Deacon Jones is survived by his wife of 47 years, Evelyn "Puddin" Jones; three children, Kelly Jones, of Concord, N.C., Myron C. Jones II (Amethyst), of Washington, Pa., and Michelle Jones, of Greensburg; and two granddaughters, Donyisha Jones and Brooklynn Jones. He is also survived by two sisters-in-law, one niece, two nephews and a host of cousins and friends. Deacon Jones was preceded in death by his paternal parents; stepmother, Hertine Jones; four brothers, Richard, Benjamin, Kenneth and Darrell Jones; and a grandson, Jaylen Isaac Gandy-Jones. Relatives and friends are invited to celebrate the life of Myron from 10 a.m. Thursday to the time of services at 11 a.m. at Greater Parkview Church, 103 Westminster Ave., Greensburg, 724-219-3280, with Bishop Carl E. Jones Sr. officiating. Please be prepared to follow all CDC guidelines. Private interment will follow in Westmoreland County Memorial Park, Greensburg. Myron's family has entrusted his care to CLEMENT L. PANTALONE FUNERAL HOME INC., 409 W. Pittsburgh St., Greensburg, PA 15601, 724-837-0020. To share your memories and photos, offer your condolences or for directions, please visit us at www.pantalone.com. Natale N. Pantalone, supervisor.



Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
16
Celebration of Life
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Greater Parkview Church
JUL
16
Service
11:00 AM
Greater Parkview Church
Funeral services provided by
Clement L. Pantalone Funeral Home, Inc.
409 West Pittsburgh St.
Greensburg, PA 15601
(724) 837-0020
July 14, 2020
Myron was a super athlete at GSHS and a good friend and teammate. My deepest sympathy to the entire Jones family on their loss.
Larry Nowicki
Friend
