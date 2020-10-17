Myrtle B. Cooper, 88, of Latrobe, passed away Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, at home. She was born April 4, 1932, in Little Rock, Ark., a daughter of the late Robert L. and Louise (Lee) Bryer. She was a member of Christian Life Fellowship Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Morris Cooper in 1991; two brothers, Dick Bryer and Robert Bryer; a sister, Ellie Herrin; and a son-in-law, Louie Jeffery, who she loved dearly. She is survived by her four loving children, Morris S. Cooper and Andrea Houser, Vicky Cooper Young and her husband Buddy, Michael S. Cooper and his wife Joanne, and Donna Cooper Jeffery and children; 12 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren, with three great-grandchildren on the way; four great-great-grandchildren, with one great-great grandchild on the way; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Visitation will take place Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, and Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, at Christian Life Fellowship Church, 621 Marguerite Road, Latrobe, PA 15650. A funeral service will be held at 11:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 19, 2020, at Christian Life Fellowship Church, with the Rev. Robert Bryer officiating. Burial will follow at St. Clair Cemetery, Greensburg. Arrangements entrusted to FREDERICK FUNERAL HOME, INC., Latrobe. The family wishes to extend a special thank-you to special friends, Barb and Rick Ankney; three very special caregivers, Tina, Mary, and Michelle; and a very special therapy giver, Heather, all of whom she loved very dearly. To send condolences, please visit www.FrederickFuneralHome.com
