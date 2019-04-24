Home

Myrtle B. Shaffer


1927 - 10 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Myrtle B. Shaffer Obituary
Myrtle B. Shaffer, 91, of Greensburg, died Tuesday, April 23, 2019. She was born Oct. 14, 1927, in Bolivar, a daughter of the late Lawson and Edith Silvis Bowers. She was a member of South Greensburg United Methodist Church. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, William G. Shaffer. She is survived by two daughters, Marsha (Eric) Rohrbaugh, of Dillsburg, and Colleen (Brad) Smalley, of Ruffsdale; four grandchildren, Alexis, Andrew, Myrissa and Janelle; and four great-grandchildren, James, Ethan, Alan and Elizabeth.
Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at BARNHART FUNERAL HOME, 505 E. Pittsburgh St., Greensburg. A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at South Greensburg United Methodist Church, 411 Sheridan Ave., Greensburg. Interment will follow in Hillview Cemetery, Greensburg.
For online condolences, visit BarnhartFuneralHome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2019
