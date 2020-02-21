|
Myrtle Hazel Hohman Smartnick, 79, a resident of West Jefferson, N.C., died Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, at Glenbridge Health and Rehabilitation. Mrs. Smartnick was born Sept. 22, 1940, in Westmoreland County, to the late Frederick Daniel Hohman Sr. and Anna Marie Havronek Hohman. She was a 1958 graduate of Hempfield High School. On March 12, 1960, during 10 inches of snow, she married Richard James Smartnick, who survives. She worked as a peanut grader in the Martin and Bertie County area, and later as a cook at the Roanoke Christian Service Camp. She was a member of Maple Grove Christian Church in Jamesville, N.C., and was very active when health permitted; she was part of the ladies auxiliary, Mittie Manning Circle, vacation Bible school and directed the youth groups. Survivors include her husband, Richard James Smartnick; three children, Wendy Sue Smartnick Lung and husband, Loren, of West Jefferson, N.C., James Scott Smartnick and wife, Lisa, of Greenville, N.C., and Neil Brian Smartnick and wife, Donna, of Knoxville, Tenn.; nine grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; a brother, Bill Hohman, of New Alexandria; and three sisters, Mary Stickles, of Jeanette, her twin, Margaret Swartz and husband, Jack, of Mt. Pleasant, and Clara Clark, of Summerville, S.C. She was preceded in death by five brothers, Frederick Hohman Jr., Daniel Hohman, Charles Hohmann, Frank Hohman and Bobby Hohman; and her two sisters, Blanche Thomas and Kitty Kaylor. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, at Maple Grove Christian Church, and will be officiated by Loren Lung, Reggie Braziel, and Joey Brickhouse. Burial will follow in Tice Family Cemetery. The deacons and members of the church will serve as pallbearers. The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until the funeral hour at Maple Grove Christian Church. PAUL FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY of Washington, N.C. is honored to serve the Smartnick family. Condolences may be addressed to the family online by visiting www.paulfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , Eastern NC Chapter, 5171 Glenwood Ave., Suite 101, Raleigh, NC 27612.