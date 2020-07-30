1/
Myrtle M. Walter
1947 - 2020
Myrtle M. (Riggs) Walter, 73, of North Huntingdon, died Tuesday, July 28, 2020, in Montefiore Hospital, Pittsburgh. She was born March 29, 1947, in Braddock. She was the daughter of the late Sadie Riggs. She was also preceded in death by her grandson, Nick McGinnis, and brother, Teddy Riggs. Myrtle was a social member of the VFW Post 781, of Irwin and Italian Miners Society, of Hahntown. Myrtle loved sitting outside in the evenings with her husband, Joe, where she enjoyed watching the birds and all the other animals and wildlife. She is survived by her husband of 52 years, Joseph Walter Jr.; children, Charlie McGinnis and his wife, Shelly, of Middleton, Md., Pat McGinnis, of Junction City, Kan., Kathy Lust and her husband, Brian, of North Huntingdon, and Stacey Williams and her husband, Tim, of North Huntingdon; grandchildren, Renee and Ryan McGinnis, Derek and Maura Lust, Brandon Wood and his fiancee, Erin Linhart, and Cameran and Haley Williams; and a brother, David Riggs. Friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the OTT FUNERAL HOME INC., 805 Pennsylvania Ave., Irwin, where a private service will be held Friday. Please be prepared to follow all CDC guidelines for social distance, no more than 25 people at a time and masks are required. For online condolences, please visit www.ottfuneralhome.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jul. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
30
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
J. F. Ott Funeral Home, Inc.
Funeral services provided by
J. F. Ott Funeral Home, Inc.
805 Pennsylvania Ave
Irwin, PA 15642
724-863-8900
