Myrtle O. Kaplin
1927 - 2020
Myrtle O. (Rosenberger) Kaplin, 92, of Washington Township, passed away Friday, June 26, 2020, in QLS West Haven Manor, Washington Township. Born Aug. 17, 1927, in Kittanning, she was a daughter of the late Amos Rosenberger and Dessie (Rearick) Rosenberger. Myrtle was a 1945 graduate of Kittanning High School, and lived in Washington Township since 1968. She was employed as a receptionist at Frank Gatto's Hair Salon in Vandergrift for several years. Myrtle was a member of St. James Roman Catholic Church, Apollo. She was very involved in the church as a member of the Rosary Confraternity and Ladies Guild, and helping with the church fundraising efforts. Myrtle enjoyed cooking, gardening and canning, and tending to her flowers. She liked music, and used to help Marie Bozzarelli with the delivery and setup of her wedding cakes. Myrtle most loved being with her family, especially her grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Barbara A. Karafinski; brother, Clarence McCurdy; and her sister, Mildred Clayburn. Myrtle is survived by her husband of 72 years, Bernard S. Kaplin; children, Bernard (Becky) Kaplin, of Vidor, Texas, William (Sandra) Kaplin, of Meadville, and Kathy (Greg) Blake, of Vandergrift; grandchildren, Courtney, Jena, Amy, William Andrew, Kelley Jean, and Trevor; great-grandchildren, Noah, Owen, and Willa; sister, Bertha Schall, of Indianapolis, Ind.; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews. Friends will be received from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 30, 2020, in the CURRAN-SHAFFER FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC., 100 Owens View Ave., Apollo. Please wear a mask if you attend the visitation. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 1, 2020, in St. James Roman Catholic Church, Apollo, with Father Michael Sciberras as celebrant. Private interment will be in St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery, Yatesboro, at the convenience of the family. To send an online condolence to the family, please visit www.curranfuneralhome.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jun. 29, 2020.
