BOWSER-MINICH FUNERAL HOME
500 BEN FRANKLIN RD.SOUTH
Indiana, PA 15701-2343
(724) 349-3100
Nadine Altheide
Nadine Altheide


1945 - 2019
Nadine Altheide Obituary
Nadine (Reefer) Altheide, 74, of Greensburg, formerly of Home, passed away Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at the Westmoreland Hospital, Greensburg. She was born in 1945, in Gastown, to Lloyd and Bertha Houser Reefer. Nadine was born and raised in Gastown and attended the Lutheran Church. She enjoyed traveling throughout America, camping and watching scary movies. Surviving is one daughter and one son, Lisa Nau and husband, Thomas, of Medina, Ohio, and William R. Altheide and wife, Margaret, of Greensburg; four grandchildren, Bret, Dylan and Alexa Nau, of Medina, Ohio, and Teagan Altheide, of Greensburg; as well as her sister, Linda Sullivan and husband, Bill, Stow, of Ohio; and her many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Russel, and brother, William Reefer.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Friday at the BOWSER-MINICH FUNERAL HOME, Indiana, where a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday with the Rev. Joyce Dix-Weiers, officiating. Interment will be made in the Oakland Cemetery, Indiana.
www.bowserminich.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on July 12, 2019
