Naida May (Loughner) Kelecava, 96, of Youngwood, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020. She was born May 11, 1924, in New Florence, the daughter of the late Israel Eben and Sadie Salome (Hamilton) Loughner. She was preceded in death by her husbands, Robert Kelecava, of Youngwood, and John P. Karoly, of New Florence; her daughters, Naida (Karoly) Finane, of Oak Ridge, Tenn., and Barbara Lee O'Brien, of Wheeling, W.Va.; two brothers, and five sisters. She is survived by her sons, Robert B. Kelecava, of Latrobe, and John Karoly, of Fairbanks, Alaska; daughter-in-law, Patti Kelecava, of Latrobe; grandchildren, Ben Finane, of Berlin, Germany, Robert Kelecava Jr., of Greensburg, Michael Karoly, of Forest Grove, Ore., Sadie Hamilton Karoly, of Lewistown, Idaho, Dennis Creely, of Wheeling, W.Va., Ryan Creely, of Charlotte, N.C., and Michelle Creely, of Washington, Pa.; her great-grandchildren; nephew, Justin Loughner, of Truckee, Calif., and several other nieces and nephews. Naida served in the Marine Corps during World War II and was stationed at Pearl Harbor. She was a licensed practical nurse and was especially proud of her service to the community when she worked at the Bolivar Clinic. At her specific request, there will be no memorial services. Enjoy her memory in your hearts and remember how much she loved you. Arrangements are entrusted to the C. RICHARD McCAULEY FUNERAL HOME INC., 101 S. 4th St., Youngwood. For online condolences, visit Mccauleyfuneralhomes.com
