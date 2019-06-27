Nancy A. Douglas, 95, of Latrobe, died Tuesday, June 25, 2019. Born in McKeesport, she was the daughter of the late George and Grace (Opal) Bash, and the wife of the late Leonard A. Douglas for more than 70 years. Nancy worked at Belle Telephone and McKeesport Hospital as a telephone operator. She was a member of Beulah Park United Methodist Church and a member of the Eastern Star. She is survived by her sons, Edward W. (Pam) Douglas, of Las Vegas, Nev., and Wayne A. (Denise) Douglas, of Austin, Texas; grandsons, Edward W. Douglas Jr., of Latrobe, Christopher R. Douglas (fiancee Elvire Alihonou), of Austin, Texas, and Michael J. (Molly) Douglas, of Austin, Texas; and sisters, Lois King, of White Oak, and June Shank, of Pearland, Texas. In addition to her parents and husband, Nancy was preceded in death by her sisters, Violet McMillian and Ella Victor.

Family and friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, June 28, 2019, at JAYCOX-JAWORSKI FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY. A funeral service will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday in the funeral home chapel. Burial will follow in McKeesport Versailles Cemetery.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the , 2403 Sidney St., No. 230, Pittsburgh, PA 15203. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.jaycox-jaworskifh.com. Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on June 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary