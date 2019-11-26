|
Nancy A. (Protz) Gregris, 78, of Irwin, formerly of Duquesne, died Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, in Forbes Regional Hospital, Monroeville. She was born July 14, 1941, in McKeesport, a daughter of the late Ted and Helen (Petrisko) Protz. Prior to her retirement, she was employed as a teacher for the Duquesne School District. She was a member of Immaculate Conception Church, in Irwin. Surviving are her husband of 55 years, F. James Gregris; two children, Amy Gregris, of Greensburg, and LTC. Mark Gregris and his wife, Jessica, of Springfield, Va.; four grandchildren, Zachary Gregris, of Casper, Wyo., Megan Gaza, of Long Beach, Calif., Amanda Gaza, of Greensburg, and Morgan Gregris, of Va.; sisters, Phyllis Tomblin and her husband, Larry, of Poplar Grove, Ill., and Mary Lou Manns, of West Mifflin; and several nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the OTT FUNERAL HOME INC., 805 Pennsylvania Ave., Irwin. A funeral service will be held at 9:30 a.m. Friday in the funeral home. Interment will follow in Irwin Union Cemetery, North Huntingdon.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Nov. 26 to Dec. 5, 2019