Nancy A. Krautz, 78, of New Stanton, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019, at Excela Westmoreland Hospital, in Greensburg. She was born May 19, 1941, in South Greensburg, daughter of the late Thomas and Dora Pender. Nancy graduated from Greensburg High School. She was a member of Middletown United Methodist Church. She had a large variety of frog collectibles and liked to listen to country and oldies music. She also liked to be outside caring for her flowers. She liked to go camping with her family and travel to Smicksburg, Pa. She was preceded in death by both parents; and sister, Ella Robertson. She is survived by her loving husband of 62 years, Michael A. Krautz, of New Stanton; sons, Daniel J. Krautz Sr. and wife, Mary, of New Stanton, and Michael A. Krautz III and wife, Patricia, of Youngwood; daughter, Debra A. Proctor and husband, Mike, of Youngwood; six grandchildren, Daniel J. Krautz Jr,, Michael A. Krautz IV, Kelly Worley, Amanda Krepps, Joseph Proctor and Michaela Hays; and 10 great-grandchildren, Briar, Ryder, Carter, Joseph, Dixie, Abel, Johnny, Benny, Carter and Lily.
A private service will be held at the BEATTY-RICH FUNERAL HOME INC., Route 136, Main Street, Madison, with Pastor Chris Morris officiating, followed by a private interment at Middletown Cemetery in Greensburg.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Sept. 29, 2019