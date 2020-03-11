|
Nancy B. Lombardo, 81, of North Huntingdon, died Tuesday, March 10, 2020. She was born Sept. 12, 1938 in McKeesport, and was the daughter of the late Michael and Barbara Johovic Bernick. Nancy retired as a customer service representative for Bell Telephone, where she worked for many years. She is survived by her husband, Frank G. Lombardo; sister, Carol Bernick, of Forest Hills; nephew, Michael Bernick; and many cousins and friends. She was preceded in death by her brother, George R. Bernick. Family and friends will gather from 10 a.m. until the time of services at 11 a.m. Friday, March 13, 2020, at STRIFFLERS OF WHITE OAK CREMATION AND MORTUARY SERVICES, 1100 Lincoln Way, White Oak, PA 15131 (Sue Striffler Galaski, supervisor, 412-678-6177). Entombment will follow. Remembrances can be made in memory of Nancy to a .