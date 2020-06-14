Nancy Wilson Bergman, 85, died Tuesday, June 9, 2020. She was born May 7, 1935, to David and Georgina Wilson, of Forbes Road, Pa. She was loved by five siblings, Betty Jean Shepherd, Delbert Wilson, Martha Chomko, David Wilson, and Richard Wilson. As a young woman, she worked for Mellon Bank in Greensburg, where she met the love of her life, Donald Bergman. They married in 1955, and she became a mother to Rebecca Heaton and stepmother to Donald Brown. She had six grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren, whom she adored. After her children were grown, she started working outside of her home again. She had a career with medical supply company Owens & Minor, ultimately retiring as a manager. Twenty-five years later, her hoarding of medical masks has proven useful to her family during the Covid-19 pandemic. She was proud of her history. Like her mother and sisters, Nancy was a member of the Daughters of Scotia, a national organization dedicated to encouraging fellowship between American women of Scottish descent. Ultimately, Nancy was a leader of this organization, serving as Grand Chief Daughter in 1998. Nancy was fiercely loyal and fun. She made Kahlua under the sink. She liked to dance with Don in the kitchen and carry on, preferably with a Black Russian in her hand. With twinkling green eyes and a conspiratorial laugh, Nancy made you feel like you were in on the joke. Nancy liked to swim, to finish jigsaw and crossword puzzles, to play cards, and to read romance novels. She loved her flower garden and her crafts. She had a soft spot for Rod Stewart. She liked to collect, categorize, and label things. She was a devoted Steeler fan. She selflessly cared for ailing family members, and she held your feet to the fire if she thought you were wrong. She taught us to laugh at ourselves and that our hearts had unlimited capacity for a family not limited to blood relations. We can't say goodbye to Nancy without acknowledging her talents in the kitchen. She loved to cook for her family and her friends. You were lucky to be Nancy's neighbor at Christmastime because you could expect an elaborate cookie plate each year. You were luckiest of all to have been able to call her mom, grandma, great-grandma, sister, or friend. She is survived by a wonderful family who will miss her greatly. They include her dear sister, Martha Chomko; sisters-in-law, Nancy Ann Bergman and Norma Poole; and her dear friend Zetta Brown. Nancy is also survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Rebecca and James Heaton; stepson, Donald Brown; grandchildren and their spouses, Kim and Scott Harshman, Mindy and Chris Juricich, Nikki and Corey Glunt, DJ Brown and Allyson Volpato, Sarah Heaton and Branden Buynum, and Jonathan and Clare Heaton; 12 beautiful great-grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins; and countless friends. As a result of current quarantine concerns and protocol, the family has planned for a private interment. Family and friends will be invited to join in a celebration of her life in the coming weeks. KEPPLE-GRAFT FUNERAL HOME is entrusted with the arrangements. During this time of widespread need, memorial donations may be made at the Westmoreland County Food Bank (https://westmorelandfoodbank.org/) or the Maryland Food Bank (https://mdfoodbank.org/donate/). For online condolences and information, please visit www.kepplegraft.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jun. 14, 2020.