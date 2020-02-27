|
Nancy Benninger Carroll, 84, of North Huntingdon, died Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020. She was born Nov. 13, 1935, in Greensburg, a daughter of the late Burton and Bessie (Stover) Benninger, and was also preceded in death by an infant sister who died at birth. Nancy graduated from Irwin High School in 1953. After high school, Nancy was employed by West Penn Power in Pittsburgh and Greensburg until 1957. She is survived by her husband, James Calvin Carroll, whom she married Oct. 19, 1956, and is also survived by her children, David M. Carroll, of Latrobe, Robert G. Carroll and his wife, Becky of Irwin, and Barbara L. Boltz and her husband, Joe, of East Brady; her seven grandchildren, Samantha (C.J.), Jacquelyn, Christina (Travis), James Calvin (Ashley), Courtney (Tyler), Carlee (Dan) and Alison; three great-grandchildren, Jace, Mia and Carson; and several nieces and nephews and their families. Nancy was a member of Hilltop United Methodist Church, Madison. Nancy's favorite pastime was horseback riding. She was a member of the Rough Riders and enjoyed planning many trail rides with her friends. Nancy also enjoyed helping others by providing rides to doctor appointments, taking friends on adventures, playing cards, riding bicycles and baking for family and friends. Nancy loved keeping in touch with her cousins, who were an important part of her life. Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the WILLIAM SNYDER FUNERAL HOME, 521 Main St., Irwin. Additional viewing will be from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday in Hilltop United Methodist Church, 222 Church Lane, Madison, where a funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Randy Sweet, officiating. Interment will follow in Union Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations to the Hilltop United Methodist Food Pantry, a faith-based food bank, at Hilltop Methodist Church, 222 Church Lane, Madison, PA 15663. For online condolences, please visit www.snyderfuneralservices.com.