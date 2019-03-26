Nancy Rogers "Laney" Crozier, 80, of Latrobe, passed away Sunday, March 24, 2019, at her home. She was born Feb. 21, 1939, in Pittsburgh, daughter of the late James Hillis Rogers and Nancy McFeely Rogers. Laney was president of Rogers Enterprises Inc. and the McFeely-Rogers Foundation. An accomplished artist, she was co-founder of the Latrobe Art Center and served on several boards, including Adams Memorial Library, Valley School of Ligonier, Latrobe Area Hospital Charitable Foundation and Westmoreland Symphony Orchestra. She was a member and elder of the Latrobe Presbyterian Church and was a volunteer at Latrobe Area Hospital. She was also a member of the Latrobe Country Club and the Rolling Rock Club. Laney had a deep love and devotion for her family, her church and her Latrobe community. In addition to her parents, Laney was preceded in death by her husband, Daniel G. Crozier, in 2013; and her brother, Fred McFeely Rogers, in 2003. She is survived by her two sons, Dr. Daniel G. Crozier Jr., of Winter Park, Fla., and Dr. James Brooks Crozier and his wife Jennifer A., of Salem, Va.; two grandchildren, Ellen B. Boeji and her husband Bradley and James K. Crozier; and her sister-in-law, Joanne B. Rogers.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, March 29, at HARTMAN-GRAZIANO FUNERAL HOME INC., 1500 Ligonier St., Latrobe. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 30, in Unity Chapel, 114 Chapel Lane, Latrobe. Everyone please go directly to Unity Chapel. Private interment will be in Unity Cemetery.

For those who desire, memorial contributions may be made to Latrobe Presbyterian Church, designated for the Unity Chapel Endowment Fund, 428 Main St., Latrobe, PA 15650; or to the Latrobe Art Center, 819 Ligonier St., Latrobe, PA 15650, or online at www.latrobeartcenter.org.