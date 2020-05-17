Nancy D. Anto
1931 - 2020-05-10
Nancy Davis Anto, 88, of Vero Beach, Fla., passed away Sunday, May 10, 2020, at her son's home in Ligonier. She was born Oct. 7, 1931, in Bridgeport, Conn., and was a daughter of the late Henry and Mary (Davis) Passolt. She was preceded in death by her husband, Frank Pierre Anto, and a brother, Robert Passolt. Nancy and her husband Frank, a practicing attorney, resided in West Newton. After retirement, they moved to Cape May, N.J., for 10 years and then to Vero Beach, Fla. She is survived by her two sons, Dr. David Anto and Kerri Sieminkewicz, of Ligonier, and Richard Anto and his wife Beth, of Lorton, Va.; and four grandchildren, Vince, Jess, Maria and Olivia Anto. A celebration of Nancy's life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are being handled by SNYDER FUNERAL HOME INC., Ligonier. Memorial contributions may be made to ACTS, www.actsretirement.org, or to the Salvation Army, give.salvationarmyusa.org.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on May 17, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Snyder Funeral Home Inc
Bell & 402 East Church St
Ligonier, PA 15658
724-238-2611
