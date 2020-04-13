|
Dr. Nancy (Cowan) Duppstadt, 95, of South Leechburg (Allegheny Township), passed away Saturday, April 11, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. Born June 13, 1924, in Vandergrift, she was the daughter of the late Wallace and Ruth (Bush) Cowan. Nancy was a 1942 graduate of Vandergrift High School, a graduate of West Penn Hospital School of Nursing, earned a bachelor's degree in education from Indiana University of Pennsylvania, master's degrees in nursing and counseling, both at IUP, and her Ph.D. in higher education from the University of Pittsburgh. During World War II, Nancy volunteered under the "Rosie the Riveter" era at a facility in Arizona. She was a well-regarded instructor at the former Citizens General Hospital, New Kensington, IUP, and Penn State- New Kensington, from which she retired in 1995. Nancy was a former Girl Scout leader, and served as neighborhood chairman for Allegheny Township. She was a member of a Duplicate Bridge Club in Natrona Heights. Nancy served on the Board of Directors for VNA, and later worked in the Bereavement section. She also found the time to volunteer for the Vandergrift Meals on Wheels. Nancy was an avid golfer, tennis player, and skier. She loved going with her family to Topsail Beach, N.C., and traveling to Florida. In addition to her parents, Nancy was preceded in death by her son, Todd Cowan Duppstadt in Aug. 23, 2013; brother, Wallace Cowan; and a brother-in-law, Samuel J. Greenlee. She is survived by her husband of 72 years, Dr. Arthur G. Duppstadt, of South Leechburg; children, Dr. Arthur O. (Margaret) Duppstadt, of Bethel Township, Dennis G. (Melani) Duppstadt, of South Leechburg, and Sue D. (Jim) Haugh, of South Leechburg; grandchildren, Jacob T. Duppstadt, Dr. Natalie J. (Eric Harris) Noble, James D. Haugh, Shane P. Haugh, Kayli J. Duppstadt, and Benjamin A. Duppstadt; sister-in-law, Jean F. Greenlee; and many loving nieces and nephews, and numerous loving great-nieces, great-nephews, and extended family. At Nancy's request, there will be no viewing. Due to the state mandates with COVID-19, a public celebration of life to honor Nancy's life will be announced at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the CURRAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, Leechburg. Contributions may be made in Nancy's memory to Vandergrift Meals on Wheels, 167 Lincoln St., Vandergrift, PA 15690, or Roaring Run Watershed Association, P.O. Box 333, Apollo, PA 15613. To send an online condolence to the family, please visit www.curranfuneralhome.com.