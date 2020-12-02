Nancy G. (Haase) Brown Kerr, 89, of Latrobe, Unity Township, passed away Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, at home. She was born May 11, 1931, in Latrobe, to the late Henry W. and Marie (Potter) Haase. She was a retired cook from McCrory's, Latrobe. She was a member of the Hope Evangelical Methodist Church, Youngstown. She was a member of Hope EMC Ladies Group and Senior Citizen bowling group, all of which she loved very much. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a husband, Russell C. Brown Sr., in 1984, and a husband, Lyle C. Kerr, in 1999; a son, Leo Brown; a daughter, Martha Gaydar; 13 siblings, infant baby girl, Charles, John and Gerald Haase, Beatrice Schrack, Geneva Shean, Alice Stoffer, Henrietta Springstead, Betty Shafer, Carol Haase and Dorothy Myers, Theodore Haase and Emma Jean Brown. She is survived by three children, Russell C. Brown Jr. and his wife, Sue, of Scottdale, Jim Brown and his wife, Gail, of Ligonier, and Myra Brown, of Latrobe, and her boyfriend, Tony; nine grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; one sister, Shirley Weightman, of Tucson, Ariz.; and a close friend and caretaker, Robert "Henry" Dovie. Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, at the FREDERICK FUNERAL HOME INC., 1543 Ligonier St., Latrobe, PA 15650. A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, in the funeral home, with Pastor Bill Lueke officiating. Interment will follow at St. James Cemetery, Youngstown. Memorial contributions in her name can be made to Hope Evangelical Methodist Church, 131 Church St., Youngstown, PA 15696.To purchase flowers or send condolences, please visit www.FrederickFuneralHome.com
.