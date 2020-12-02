1/
Nancy G. Kerr
1931 - 2020-11-30
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Nancy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Nancy G. (Haase) Brown Kerr, 89, of Latrobe, Unity Township, passed away Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, at home. She was born May 11, 1931, in Latrobe, to the late Henry W. and Marie (Potter) Haase. She was a retired cook from McCrory's, Latrobe. She was a member of the Hope Evangelical Methodist Church, Youngstown. She was a member of Hope EMC Ladies Group and Senior Citizen bowling group, all of which she loved very much. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a husband, Russell C. Brown Sr., in 1984, and a husband, Lyle C. Kerr, in 1999; a son, Leo Brown; a daughter, Martha Gaydar; 13 siblings, infant baby girl, Charles, John and Gerald Haase, Beatrice Schrack, Geneva Shean, Alice Stoffer, Henrietta Springstead, Betty Shafer, Carol Haase and Dorothy Myers, Theodore Haase and Emma Jean Brown. She is survived by three children, Russell C. Brown Jr. and his wife, Sue, of Scottdale, Jim Brown and his wife, Gail, of Ligonier, and Myra Brown, of Latrobe, and her boyfriend, Tony; nine grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; one sister, Shirley Weightman, of Tucson, Ariz.; and a close friend and caretaker, Robert "Henry" Dovie. Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, at the FREDERICK FUNERAL HOME INC., 1543 Ligonier St., Latrobe, PA 15650. A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, in the funeral home, with Pastor Bill Lueke officiating. Interment will follow at St. James Cemetery, Youngstown. Memorial contributions in her name can be made to Hope Evangelical Methodist Church, 131 Church St., Youngstown, PA 15696.To purchase flowers or send condolences, please visit www.FrederickFuneralHome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tribune Review on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
3
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Frederick Funeral Home, Inc.
Send Flowers
DEC
4
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Frederick Funeral Home, Inc.
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Frederick Funeral Home, Inc. - Latrobe
1543 Ligonier Street
Latrobe, PA 15650
(724) 537-7766
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Frederick Funeral Home, Inc. - Latrobe

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved