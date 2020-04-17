Greensburg Tribune Review Obituaries
SNYDER FUNERAL HOME
521 MAIN ST
Irwin, PA 15642-3404
(724) 863-1200
Nancy G. Sprenger


1926 - 2020
Nancy G. Sprenger Obituary
Nancy G. (Brumbaugh) Sprenger, 93, a resident of Redstone Highlands, North Huntingdon, passed away Thursday, April 16, 2020. She was born May 6, 1926, in Duquesne, the daughter of the late Richard A. and Virginia M. (Seiford) Brumbaugh. Nancy was a graduate of the University of Pittsburgh and a member of the Women's International Club and Zeta Tau Alpha sorority. She worked as a schoolteacher, retiring from Norwin School District in 1989. She was a member of First United Methodist Church, Irwin, a member of United Methodist Women, and a longtime volunteer at the Norwin Public Library. Nancy enjoyed traveling, the outdoors, canoeing, and camping. She loved taking her children and grandchildren to Vermilion Beach, Ohio. She is survived by her children, Virginia M. (Alan) Howlett, of West Virginia, and Richard W. (Donna) Sprenger, of Tennessee; grandchildren, Richard (Alice) Howlett, Elizabeth Howlett, Shanda (Fate) Manis, and Shayla (J.T.) Gibson; great-grandchildren, Thomas Howlett, Jocelyn Elliot, Aubree Manis, and Summer and Skylar Gibson. Services and interment will be private. WILLIAM SNYDER FUNERAL HOME INC., Irwin, 724-863-1200, is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.snyderfuneralservices.com.
