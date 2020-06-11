Nancy Acton Heyward, 76, of Fredericksburg, Va., passed away peacefully Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at home surrounded by her family. Nancy is survived by her children, Sarah A. Roeske (Lance) and Andrew Heyward (Patrick); grandchildren, Isabella and Ethan; her brother, T. Rhett Heyward (Addie); and her brother-in-law, Norm Martin and his daughter, Petra. Nancy was preceded in death by her younger sister, Candace B. Heyward, of Toronto, Ontario. Nancy was born Feb. 7, 1944, in Pittsburgh, to Ruth A. Hildebrand and Thomas R. Heyward III. She graduated with a bachelor of arts from Northwestern University in 1966 and went on to earn a master of arts from Johns Hopkins University in 1970. From there, she became an adjunct professor of Art History at S.U.N.Y. Brockport, in New York, where she lovingly raised her family and inspired countless students. Nancy's love of Italian art was exemplified by the summer program she founded in Faenza, Italy, which she ran for 20 years as she shared her passion of Italian Renaissance art with college students. Nancy moved to Fredericksburg in 2002 as she anxiously awaited her first grandchild's birth. She spent the next few years as the education director at Gary Melcher's Belmont. After retirement, Nancy could be found at St. George's Episcopal Church giving art history lectures and volunteering at the "The Table" every Tuesday, although her most important role later in life was as "Nonna" to her beloved grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, donations in Nancy's memory to the St. George's Episcopal Church Haiti Mission would be greatly received as Nancy was strongly invested in her daughter's work in Port-au-Prince. Burial will be a private family gathering with a celebration of life at a later date when we can gather safely together. Online guestbook is available at www.covenantfuneralservice.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jun. 11, 2020.