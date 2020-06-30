Nancy Hodge
Nancy Robertson Hodge, of Garland, Texas, formerly of Youngwood, went to be with the Lord Sunday, June 28, 2020, after a courageous battle with cancer and a lifetime of service to the church, community and family. She was a 1982 graduate of Hempfield High School. For 30 years, she had a successful business which also included ministry to all of her clients. She touched the lives of everyone who knew her. She was preceded in death by her parents, Wayne and Ruth Robertson. Surviving are her loving siblings, Barbara (David) Kalb, Wayne (Shelagh) Robertson, Sally (Buddy) Reed, Mindy (Jeff) Messer and Paul (Cindy) Robertson; her best friend and care-giver throughout her illness, Karen Cattabiana; nine nieces and nephews; and 22 great-nieces and great-nephews. All services will be private.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jun. 30, 2020.
