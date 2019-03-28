Nancy Jean Hogue, 88, of Greensburg, died Tuesday, March 26, 2019. She was born July 4, 1930, in Greensburg, daughter of the late Thomas and Margaret Appel Giles. She was a member of First Presbyterian Church, Greensburg. She was a 1948 graduate of Greensburg High School and a 1952 graduate of Indiana University of Pa. Prior to retirement, Nancy Hogue was a teacher and reading specialist for the Hempfield Area School District. Earlier, she worked under the Department of Defense, teaching military children at Air Force bases in Puerto Rico, Labrador and Spain. She was a member and past-president of the Greensburg College Club and was a member of the SAG group. She enjoyed playing bridge with her friends. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Theodore H. Hogue. She is survived by a son, Theodore T. Hogue, of Greensburg; a daughter, Beth (Jeff) Mizikar, of S. Greensburg; and two grandchildren, Jessica and Joshua Mizikar.

Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at BARNHART FUNERAL HOME, 505 E. Pittsburgh St., Greensburg. A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday in the funeral home. Interment will follow in Westmoreland County Memorial Park, Greensburg.

