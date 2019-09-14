|
Nancy Piper Hough, 90, of Brookhaven, Ga., formerly of Greensburg, died peacefully surrounded by her family Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, Cecil and Nancy Piper; sister, Louise Sanders; brother, Francis, at age 10; and twin sisters at one week. She was an avid Steelers and sports fan, had a sense of humor, loved music and her grand-dogs. She is survived by her daughters, Susan, and her fiance, Tobe Toberman, of Camp Hill, Pa., Lisa, of Peachtree Corners, Ga.; and grand-dog, Lil BB.
A memorial service was held Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, at Crossroads Church of Dunwoody, Dunwoody, Ga., with the Rev. Chris Jordan and the Rev. Mike Fiddler officiating.
