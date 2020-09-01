Nancy I. (Ritson) Mlakar, 91, of Claridge, passed away Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020, at Hempfield Manor. She was born Aug. 5, 1929, in Claridge, a daughter of the late William and Anna (Rednock) Ritson. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 71 years, Martin Mlakar; baby daughter, Therese; brother, Harry Ritson; and sisters, Dorothy Malachowski and Norma Gallo. She is survived by a daughter, Cheryl (David) Smith, of Greensburg; a son, Richard "Rick" (Vicki) Mlakar, of Irwin; granddaughters, Lori (Robert) Panigal, Nicole Mlakar (Robert Corbett) and Kristi Keele; great-grandchildren, Alysha, Aiden and Dominic; a sister, Darlys (Francis) Gaudi; brother-in-law, Frank Gallo; and numerous nieces and nephews. After graduating from Penn Joint High School, Nancy was employed at Westinghouse Printing in Trafford as a routine typist. Later in life, she did volunteer clerical work with the Penn Trafford school nurse, which led to being employed in a position working in the office of the superintendent and various high school offices. She was then assigned to the office of the Harrison Park Elementary supervisor, which at the time covered seven elementary schools. When Harrison City Elementary School was changed to be known as the Penn Trafford Administration building, Nancy was assigned as the administrative secretary to the elementary supervisor. In her 30 years of working with Penn Trafford School District, she enjoyed working with the students, teachers and PTA members. Nancy was an active member of Community United Methodist Church, where she did volunteer office work. Prior to the Claridge church closing, she sang in the choir since her early teenage years. She was treasurer for 25 years, and was active in Sunday school, as secretary of Women's Bible Class, Youth Fellowship and being a member of the board of trustees at the Claridge and Gethsemane Churches, where she sang in both church choirs. Nancy served as the secretary of the Penn Township Senior Citizens for seven years, prior to serving on the entertainment committee for five years. She was a member of the Westmoreland County Assoc. of School Retirees and a member of Bushy Run Battlefield Heritage Society. Nancy enjoyed spending time camping with her family and great friends. She also enjoyed sewing, crocheting, playing keyboard and traveling. Due to the current public health crisis, all services will be private. Arrangements are entrusted to LINDSAY-JOBE FUNERAL HOME INC., 3343 Route 130, Harrison City, 724-744-2721. Memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer's Association
