Nancy Jane (White) Adams, 92, passed away Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, in Jacksonville, Fla., after a long battle with Alzheimer's Disease. She was the daughter of the late Kenneth and Hazel (Pollack) White. Nancy was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Harold N. Adams; one son, William "Bill" Adams; three brothers, John K. White, David White and Audley White; two sisters-in-law, Marion White and Ann White; and one great-grandchild, Jaiden Randolph. Nancy and Harold spent many years in Sandy Lake, Pa., and Middleburg, Fla. She loved reading, singing hymns, her garden and her "peeps" (birds), along with spending time with her children and grandchildren. She was a registered nurse for more than 40 years, cared for her six boys, and was always active in her church. She was a graduate of Avalon High School and Allegheny Hospital School of Nursing. The annual reunions with her classmates were a special highlight for her over the years. Nancy is survived by five sons and four daughters-in-law, David (Susan), of Greensburg, James (Nancy), of Oklahoma City, Okla., Keith (Alex), of Jacksonville, Fla., Scott (Diane), of Cooperstown, Pa., and Mark, also of Jacksonville, Fla.; along with 10 grandchildren, numerous great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews all beloved to her. Nancy has one surviving sibling, Margaret (Margie) White, of Avalon, Pa., and one sister-in-law, Leilla "Chub" White (Audley), of Knoxville, Tenn. In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made to the Alzheimer's Association
in her memory: Alzheimer's Association
, 225 N. Michigan Ave., FL 17, Chicago, IL 60601, or www.alz.org
. Family and friends are welcome for visitation from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, at the McDONALD-LINN FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICE LLC., 529 California Ave., Avalon, PA 15202. Funeral Services will be at 11 a.m. Monday at the funeral home with burial following in Sandy Lake, Pa.