|
|
Nancy Jayne Cassady, 82, of Murrysville, passed away peacefully Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019. She was born June 14, 1937, in Meyersdale, Pa., daughter of the late Glenn Albert Baer and Mary Elizabeth (Hollar) Baer. In addition to her parents, Nancy was preceded in death by her beloved husband, David Keith Cassady, in 1996. Nancy graduated from Turtle Creek Highschool in 1955, then attended Pinkerton Business School. She married David Keith Cassady in 1956. They moved to Murrysville in 1966 with their daughter, Amy, and son, Brett. Nancy worked for Duquesne Light as an executive secretary. She also worked for Gimbels Department Store and sold real estate for Hamill Quinlan Real Estate Co. and Coldwell Banker. She was a member of First United Methodist Church, Murrysville and the Murrysville Garden Club. Nancy was also First Chair Viola at the Wilkinsburg Civic Symphony. She is survived by her daughter, Amy Cassady Eskew; son-in-law, Paul Eskew; her son, Brett David Cassady; and daughter-in-law, Tara Cassady. She is also survived by her three grandchildren, Caitlyn Cassady Whitford, Michael David Dylan Whitford and Julianne Marie Cassady; and a sister, Beverly Joan Nabors.
Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, at the HART FUNERAL HOME INC., Murrysville. A funeral service will be held at 9 a.m. Sunday in the funeral home, with Pastor Don Walczak officiating. Interment will be private in Murrysville Cemetery.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Oct. 3 to Oct. 4, 2019