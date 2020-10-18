1/1
Nancy J. Ferace
1924 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Nancy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Nancy J. (Vespaziani) Ferace, 95, of Greensburg, died Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, in Mountain View Senior Living, Greensburg. She was born Oct. 21, 1924, in Greensburg, a daughter of the late Alfred and Assunta (Petica) Vespaziani. Prior to retirement, she had been employed by Bell Telephone Co., and later worked at Sears. She was a member of Blessed Sacrament Cathedral, Greensburg and a member of the former Autumn Leaves. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Leonard E. Ferace; son, Leonard J. Ferace; and three sisters, Flora LiBerto, Marie Cipriani, and Virginia "Gina" Ninehouser. Nancy is survived by her daughter, Susan Witt, of Greensburg; granddaughter, Melissa Lenhart (Joshua), of Greensburg; grandson, Daniel Ferace (Angela), of Frederick, Colo.; great-grandson, Edward "Eddie" Pasquale Ferace; and several nieces and nephews. Friends will be received from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday at the LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., 516 Stanton St., Greensburg where a funeral liturgy will follow at 11 a.m. Interment will follow in St. Clair Cemetery, Greensburg. Please be prepared to adhere to all current health guidelines, including face masks and social distancing. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. The family would like to especially thank all the current and former staff and caregivers at Mountain View Senior Living and the former Nature Park Commons for their loving care and for creating a safe and compassionate home for our Nancy. www.bachafh.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
20
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC.
Send Flowers
OCT
20
Liturgy
11:00 AM
LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC.
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home
516 Stanton St
Greensburg, PA 15601
7248375211
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved