Nancy J. (Vespaziani) Ferace, 95, of Greensburg, died Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, in Mountain View Senior Living, Greensburg. She was born Oct. 21, 1924, in Greensburg, a daughter of the late Alfred and Assunta (Petica) Vespaziani. Prior to retirement, she had been employed by Bell Telephone Co., and later worked at Sears. She was a member of Blessed Sacrament Cathedral, Greensburg and a member of the former Autumn Leaves. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Leonard E. Ferace; son, Leonard J. Ferace; and three sisters, Flora LiBerto, Marie Cipriani, and Virginia "Gina" Ninehouser. Nancy is survived by her daughter, Susan Witt, of Greensburg; granddaughter, Melissa Lenhart (Joshua), of Greensburg; grandson, Daniel Ferace (Angela), of Frederick, Colo.; great-grandson, Edward "Eddie" Pasquale Ferace; and several nieces and nephews. Friends will be received from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday at the LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., 516 Stanton St., Greensburg where a funeral liturgy will follow at 11 a.m. Interment will follow in St. Clair Cemetery, Greensburg. Please be prepared to adhere to all current health guidelines, including face masks and social distancing. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. The family would like to especially thank all the current and former staff and caregivers at Mountain View Senior Living and the former Nature Park Commons for their loving care and for creating a safe and compassionate home for our Nancy. www.bachafh.com
.