Nancy Jo (Kabala) Gangemi, 79, of Latrobe, passed away Tuesday, March 19, 2019, at her home. Born April 1, 1939, in Latrobe, she was a daughter of the late John Kabala and Ida Belle (Smith) Kabala. Nancy was a member of Holy Family Church. Throughout the years, she was employed at Glass Beads, Troutman's, Mailey's Bakery and Dollar General. Nancy was an avid reader and bingo player, and loved to cook and tend to her home. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John F. "Moe" Gangemi. Nancy is survived by two sons, Mark Powers and his wife, Pam, of Ohio, and Jeffrey "Duffy" Powers, of Latrobe; one brother, Joseph "Ed" Kabala and his wife, Virginia, of Houston, Texas; four grandchildren, Cassandra Rose Powers and her husband, David Brocker, Stephanie Lynn Powers and her fiance, Kruz Nicely, Jeffrey Tyler Powers and Megan Powers; and three great-grandchildren, Kysis, Jace and Kam.

Family and friends will be received from 2 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the JOHN J. LOPATICH FUNERAL HOME INC., 601 Weldon St., Latrobe. A funeral liturgy will be held at 11 a.m. Friday in the funeral home, with the Very Rev. Daniel C. Mahoney, VF officiating. Interment will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions may be made to support the family of their friend, Scott Munchinski, by visiting www.gofundme.com/munchinski-family.