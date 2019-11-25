|
|
Nancy J. (Roadman) Jones, 81, of Scottdale, passed away peacefully at 1:03 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Harmon House Convalescent Center, Mt. Pleasant. Nancy was born Oct. 27, 1938, in Latrobe, a daughter of the late Donald W. and Lillian (Swank) Roadman, who passed away in July 1995 and December 1999, respectively. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jesse Jones Jr. (January 1971); her daughter, Terri Ann Jones (1962); her sister, Betty Jones (October 2017); and her brother, Donald Roadman (March 2019). Nancy grew up on a farm near Lycippus and attended Hurst High School, graduating in 1956. She loved birds and could always be found sitting on the porch listening to them in the mornings. Nancy also loved to read and catch up on her Facebook page, looking at the most recent photos of her family. She loved to wear scarves and had one to match every holiday and outfit. Her grandchildren and great-grandchildren were the light of her life. Nancy saved every colored page and handmade card, along with volunteering her services at the St. Vincent DePaul Thrift Store in Latrobe on Wednesdays for many years. Nancy will be sadly missed by all of her loving family, her children, Jennie Odroneic and husband, Mark, of Scottdale, Jesse Jones, of Alverton, Kathy Schmuck and husband, Ron, of Scottdale, Shawn Jones and wife, Bobbie (Santmyer), of Dawson, Tim Jones and wife Kendra (Keller), of Scottdale, Dannie Jones and wife Kim (Hodgkiss), of Scottdale, and Jamie Jones and wife, Tracy (Tkach), of Scottdale; her 11 grandchildren; her four stepgrandchildren; her nine great-grandchildren; her two stepgreat-grandchildren; and her two sisters, Faye Suhan, of Alverton, and Patty Swank, of Smithton.
Personalized arrangements are under the professional supervision of the ROBERT B. FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME, 105 Spring St., Scottdale (724-887-5300 / www.fergusonfunerals.com / GPS: N40 degrees 06.136, W79 degrees 35.278). Family and friends will be received from noon to 2 p.m. Tuesday in the funeral home chapel, where funeral services will follow at 2 p.m. Chapel committal services and interment will follow in Green Ridge Memorial Park, Bullskin Township.
The family extends appreciation to Senior Life, St. Vincent DePaul, and the special ladies at Harmon House for their loving care. Love Lasts Forever!
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Nov. 25, 2019