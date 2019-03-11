Nancy J. Kelly, 82, of Greensburg, died Saturday, March 9, 2019, at home. She was born March 6, 1937, in Greensburg, a daughter of the late Michael B. Sr. and Rose Ann (Pastore) Christopher. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert J. "Froggy" Kelly; an infant son, Julian Colombin; her daughter, Julie Colombin; sisters, Joanne Miller, Jackie Houser and Laura Henry; and a brother, Henry S. Christopher. She is survived by a son, Michael F. Colombin and wife, Shelley, of Oklahoma; a stepson, Sean M. Kelly, of Apollo; stepdaughters, Gretchen M. Kelly, of Penn, and Leslie M. Kelly-Yonek and husband, Edward, of West Elizabeth; six grandchildren, Jacob Colombin, Noel Kelly, Seanna Reedy, Hayley Miller, Collen Patterson and Danni Lynn Colombin; and five great-grandchildren. She is also survived by three brothers, Michael "Mickey" Christopher and wife, Donna, of Greensburg, Edward Christopher and wife, Kathy, of Greensburg, and Ernest Christopher and wife, Pam, of Carlisle; a sister, Sandra Christopher, of Greensburg; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., 516 Stanton St., Greensburg, where her funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. Wednesday with the Rev. John M. Smaligo officiating. Interment will follow in St. Clair Cemetery.

The family would like to thank Excela Hospice for their care and support. www.bachafh.com. Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary