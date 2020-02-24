Home

POWERED BY

Services
Vaia Funeral Home
463 Athena Drive
Delmont, PA 15626
(724) 468-1177
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Vaia Funeral Home
463 Athena Drive
Delmont, PA 15626
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Vaia Funeral Home
463 Athena Drive
Delmont, PA 15626
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020
11:00 AM
Vaia Funeral Home
463 Athena Drive
Delmont, PA 15626
View Map

Nancy J. Kenley


1968 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nancy J. Kenley Obituary
Nancy Jane Kenley, 51, of Trafford, passed away peacefully Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, at home. She was born Oct. 2, 1968, in Pittsburgh and was a daughter of the late Nora (Craig) Bradley. Nancy was a loving mother, grandmother, sister and friend. She will be sadly missed by her loving children, David A. Gates (Amanda), of East McKeesport, and Erica Woods (Justin), of North Huntingdon; sister, Jeannie Botti; and grandchildren, Nicole, Kaylee, David and Aubree. In addition to her mother, Nancy was preceded in death by her brother, Eugene Harms. Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at VAIA FUNERAL HOME INC., 463 Athena Drive, Delmont, 724-468-1177. Funeral services for Nancy will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday in the funeral home. Entombment will be in Twin Valley Memorial Park, Delmont. To send online expressions of sympathy or obtain grief support information or directions, please visit www.VaiaFuneralHome.com.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nancy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -