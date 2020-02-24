|
|
Nancy Jane Kenley, 51, of Trafford, passed away peacefully Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, at home. She was born Oct. 2, 1968, in Pittsburgh and was a daughter of the late Nora (Craig) Bradley. Nancy was a loving mother, grandmother, sister and friend. She will be sadly missed by her loving children, David A. Gates (Amanda), of East McKeesport, and Erica Woods (Justin), of North Huntingdon; sister, Jeannie Botti; and grandchildren, Nicole, Kaylee, David and Aubree. In addition to her mother, Nancy was preceded in death by her brother, Eugene Harms. Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at VAIA FUNERAL HOME INC., 463 Athena Drive, Delmont, 724-468-1177. Funeral services for Nancy will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday in the funeral home. Entombment will be in Twin Valley Memorial Park, Delmont. To send online expressions of sympathy or obtain grief support information or directions, please visit www.VaiaFuneralHome.com.