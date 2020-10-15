1/1
1939 - 2020
Nancy Jane (Eseny) Kosanovic passed into eternal rest Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020. She was born Feb. 27, 1939, in Homestead, daughter of the late William Eseny and Elizabeth Uhrinyak. Nancy graduated from Duquesne High School in 1956. She was a homemaker, wife and mother. She enjoyed playing cards, Bingo and playing the lottery. She was a member of the Penns Woods United Methodist Church and the Penns Woods Civic Association. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Darrin Fred Kosanovic; brother, Robert Eseny; sister, Eleanor Nesky; sister-in-law, Mariann Germuska; and brother-in-law, Peter Kosanovic. She is survived by her loving husband of 60 years, Fred Kosanovic; children, Tamara (Warren) Bietsch, Brian (Terri) Kosanovic and Kimberly (Brent) Tinik; and grandchildren, Bradley (Kellie) Bietsch, Zachary Bietsch, Caitlin Kosanovic and Courtney Kosanovic. Private funeral services will be held Saturday at the JAMES W. SHIRLEY FUNERAL HOME, 176 Clay Pike, North Huntingdon. Private interment will be in Penn Lincoln Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Circleville Volunteer Fire Department, where her husband and son are members. Nancy's family would like to thank Redstone Highlands Health Care Center, Redstone Hospice and Mountain View Senior Living for the compassionate care they provided at her end of life. www.shileyfuneralhome.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Oct. 15, 2020.
