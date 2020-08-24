1/
Nancy J. Liston
1938 - 2020
Nancy Jo Liston, 82, of Humphreys, died Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, at her home. She was born May 4, 1938, in Mammoth and was a daughter of the late Robert D. and Sarah (Peffer) Shumar. Prior to retirement, she worked at I.H.S. at Mountain View and previously at Sears Roebuck Co., Greensburg. She had been a member of United Slovak Club, Pleasant Unity VFW, United Amvets and Trauger Firemen's Club. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Donald A. Liston, and a brother, George Shumar. She is survived by her son, Donald R. Liston, at home; two daughters, Linda J. Sosko and husband Terry, of Weltytown, and Vicki L. Waterhouse and husband Curt, of Scottdale; four grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; two step-grandchildren; three brothers, Ronald "Jake," Robert and Thomas Shumar; two sisters, Rita Gessner and Melinda McLaughlin; and several nieces and nephews. Friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., 2072 Route 130, Pleasant Unity, where funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday with the Rev. David L. Greer officiating. Please be prepared to adhere to all current CDC guidelines, including face masks and social distancing. Funeral home occupancy will be limited to 25 people at a time. Interment will follow in Hillview Cemetery, Hempfield Township. www.bachafh.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Aug. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
25
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home
AUG
26
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home
2072 Route 130
Pleasant Unity, PA 15676-0504
(724) 423-2566
