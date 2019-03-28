Nancy J. Metzler, daughter of Clarence and Sara, third born of four children, mother of three children, passed away Wednesday, March 28, 2018. Nancy had a strong work ethic; she was a teacher, an active person and volunteered her skills and time to various institutions. She was always open to learning new things. She traveled many places around the world. Hawaii was one place she thought of as paradise and adopted it as her home. Several years ago, she had a stroke, with partial loss of her vision and mobility. She was determined, to maintain her independence, and with God's help, she continued her life in Hawaii. Her courage is admired. God did not abandon her, He watched over her, cared for her and took her home to true paradise in Heaven. She is loved and missed by her family and friends. Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Mar. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary