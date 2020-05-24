Nancy J. Ray, 82, of Derry, died Thursday, May 21, 2020, at her home. She was born Sept. 24, 1937, in Derry, a daughter of the late Alex W. and Ruth N. Hutchinson Hoyle. Nancy loved her family, shopping with her daughter and being at her home. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Paul R. Ray; and her siblings, Dick Hoyle, Shirley Joanne Henry, Walt Hoyle and Jack Hoyle. She is survived by her children, Vicki Ray (Ed), of Homer City, Kevin Ray (Joe), of Chicago, and Sue Zimmerman (Eric), of Derry; two beloved granddaughters, Breona Reynolds (Jordan) and Krista Zimmerman (fiance Jerry Fillmore Jr.); three great-grandchildren, whom she adored, Avi, Monte and Amari Reynolds; two sisters, Doris Marco and Helen Kathleen Lechok (Ted); one brother, Alex Hoyle (Anne Mae); and several nieces and nephews. According to her wishes, visitation and burial in Coles Cemetery is private for immediate family. McCABE FUNERAL HOME, 300 W. Third Ave., Derry, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be made to www.mccabefuneralhomespa.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on May 24, 2020.