Nancy Joan Rogers, 86, of Ligonier, passed away at 4:25 a.m. Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, in Excela Health Latrobe Hospital, Latrobe. Nancy was born June 16, 1934, in Ligonier, a daughter of the late Theodore Egner and Virginia (Graham) Egner. She was also preceded in death by her daughter, Melanie Riffle; her stepmother, Dorothy (George) Egner; and her siblings, Marjorie Ranesalo, Patricia Wolford, Matilda Kinsey and Russel Egner. Nancy was a proud veteran, serving her country in the Air Force during the Korean War. Nancy will be sadly missed by her loving family: her daughter, Constance Delacruz, of Hawaii; her son-in-law, Gary Riffle, of Ligonier; her five grandchildren; and her four great-grandchildren. Personalized arrangements are under the professional supervision of the ROBERT B. FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME, 105 Spring St., Scottdale (724-887-5300/www.fergusonfunerals.com). At the request of the decedent, there will be no viewing, visitation or service. Love Lasts Forever!



Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Nov. 25, 2020.