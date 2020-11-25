1/
Nancy J. Rogers
1934 - 2020
Nancy Joan Rogers, 86, of Ligonier, passed away at 4:25 a.m. Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, in Excela Health Latrobe Hospital, Latrobe. Nancy was born June 16, 1934, in Ligonier, a daughter of the late Theodore Egner and Virginia (Graham) Egner. She was also preceded in death by her daughter, Melanie Riffle; her stepmother, Dorothy (George) Egner; and her siblings, Marjorie Ranesalo, Patricia Wolford, Matilda Kinsey and Russel Egner. Nancy was a proud veteran, serving her country in the Air Force during the Korean War. Nancy will be sadly missed by her loving family: her daughter, Constance Delacruz, of Hawaii; her son-in-law, Gary Riffle, of Ligonier; her five grandchildren; and her four great-grandchildren. Personalized arrangements are under the professional supervision of the ROBERT B. FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME, 105 Spring St., Scottdale (724-887-5300/www.fergusonfunerals.com). At the request of the decedent, there will be no viewing, visitation or service. Love Lasts Forever!
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME
105 SPRING ST
Scottdale, PA 15683
888-894-5300
