Nancy Jane Sementi, 92, of Wooster, Ohio, died Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, at her home. She was born Sept. 7, 1927, in Jeannette to Earl and Katherine McMaster Skelly. On Feb. 23, 1957, she married Gene Leonard Sementi. He preceded her in death on May 16, 2017. Nancy was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church and had worked as the chief accountant at General Tire and Rubber in Jeannette. She is survived by her children, Susan (Mark) Lantzy, of Reston, Va., Leonard (Darcy) Sementi, of Tuscola, Ill., Gene (Mary) Sementi, of Liberty Lake, Wash., and Catherine Sementi, of Wooster; eight grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren. Along with her husband, Nancy was preceded in death by her parents. A memorial Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, at St. Mary Catholic Church, 527 Beall Ave., Wooster, Ohio, with the Rev. Stephen Moran as celebrant. Masks are required and social distancing will be observed. The Mass will also be livestreamed on the McIntire, Bradham & Sleek Funeral Home Facebook page. She will be inurned at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, Fla., with her husband Gene. There will be no calling hours. McINTIRE, BRADHAM & SLEEK FUNERAL HOME, 216 E. Larwill St., Wooster, is assisting the family. Contributions may be made to Ohio's Hospice LifeCare, 1900 Akron Road, Wooster, OH 44691. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.mcintirebradhamsleek.com